Gray’s debut could hardly have been timed much better as Leeds romped to a 6-0 win over Stoke City and promotion back to the Premier League.
Gray’s debut makes him the youngest member of his illustrious family to pull on the white shirt of Leeds, beating elder brother Archie’s record which was set at the beginning of last season.
Here, the YEP recaps the 15 youngest players to represent Leeds and where they are now.
1. Tommy Wright: 17 years, 3 months and 6 days
Scottish winger Wright played for Leeds between 1983 and 1986, scoring 28 times in 92 appearances as a youngster at Elland Road. He went on to represent Oldham Athletic, Middlesbrough and Leicester City, before undertaking various assistant coaching and caretaker roles in the EFL. | Getty Images
2. Rob Bowman: 17 years, 2 months and 16 days
Defender Bowman featured seven times for Leeds in league football before leaving for Rotherham United in 1997. He then spent three years at Carlisle United before a brief spell at Bohemians in Ireland. | Getty Images
3. Sam Chambers: 17 years, 2 months and 15 days
Daniel Farke handed Chambers his senior debut in the 3-0 league win over Plymouth Argyle earlier this season. | Getty Images
4. Billy Bremner: 17 years, 1 months and 14 days
A Elland Road legend whose statue adorns the stadium's south-east corner. 'King Billy' played 772 times for Leeds and won 54 caps for Scotland. | Hulton Archive
5. Martin Dickinson: 17 years and 19 days
Young centre-half Dickinson played over 100 times for Leeds during the 1980s, moving on to represent West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United before retiring in 1989. | Leeds United
6. Terry Connor: 17 years and 8 days
A young striker born in the city, Connor would score 19 times for the Whites before continuing his career elsewhere with the likes of Brighton, Portsmouth and Swansea. He coached Wolverhampton Wanderers briefly in 2012 and is renowned for his role as long-time assistant to Mick McCarthy. | AFP via Getty Images
