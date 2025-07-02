Leeds United's initial analysis of their Elland Road redevelopment consultation of local residents has shown the vast majority are in favour.

Notes from the recent Supporters Advisory Board meeting reveal that the Whites will this month officially submit their plans for a redeveloped West Stand and initial outlines for the North Stand. The SAB were given a presentation by former city councillor Lucinda Yeadon who was brought on board by the club in 2024 to work alongside them on the proposed expansion, engage with the local community on the plans and work with consultants managing the project. The same presentation was shown to the Leeds City Plans Panel in May.

The SAB were told that the consultation process has engaged with more than 1,500 people both online and in person so far, with 640 paper questionnaires collated along with online surveys. The SAB minutes read: "22 per cent of those engaged that disclosed their postcode lived in LS11, so LY [Lucinda Yeadon] is happy with large amounts of feedback from Elland Road’s closest residents. Initial analysis shows between 97 to 98 per cent are in favour of the redevelopment, which the club are delighted about."

According to the minutes, Yeadon revealed that there had been concerns from fans over displacement from their seats during the redevelopment work and another area of feedback was around the provision of places for fans to meet, socialise and consume food and drink before and after games. She also explained that the club's process for looking for contractors is well underway.

Back in April Leeds United's 56,500-capacity Elland Road redevelopment plans were given unanimous approval on three fronts by Leeds City Council's executive board.

Members of the board met on April 23 and were asked to approve the start of legal agreements to sell council land around the stadium to Leeds United. They were also asked to approve the entering into of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lowy Family Group, Leeds United's development partner - represented on the club's board by director Peter Lowy - in order to consider the wider regeneration potential for 30 acres of council-owned land around the stadium. The third proposal was to approve steps to refresh the council's vision for the future regeneration of land adjacent to an expanded stadium.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of the council told the meeting that all the ingredients were present in order to 'deliver something truly special for our whole city.' He added: "It's one of the most shovel-ready stadium-led regeneration projects in the whole country."