Leeds United must wait several months before they can formally table a professional contract offer to the 16-year-old.

Harry Gray’s senior breakthrough at the end of Leeds’ Championship-winning 2024/25 campaign was a charming footnote in what was a successful season at Elland Road.

The youngster was named in Daniel Farke’s matchday squad for the first time as Stoke City visited the Whites and were subsequently taken apart by a ruthless Leeds display. Gray came on as a late substitute, becoming the fourth-youngest player in the club’s history, and the youngest member of his family to pull on the white shirt.

With the team’s promotion to the Premier League, a similar scenario to the one which befell the club and Harry’s elder brother Archie last summer is unlikely to transpire. Leeds do not find themselves in as difficult a financial position as last year when a £40 million exit to Tottenham Hotspur was largely deemed necessary to abide by Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

That said, the younger of the two Gray brothers is not tied to a professional contract at Leeds yet, due to his age.

United cannot formally table a pro deal for the teenager until his 17th birthday, which is in October later this year. Until then, Gray remains on scholarship terms and can theoretically be poached by other teams.

Is Gray likely to be poached this summer?

That is unlikely to be the case given the youngster’s involvement with the senior squad during the final throes of last season, the subsequent title celebrations and parade. Elland Road is where the youngster is most likely to receive the clearest pathway to regular senior football and is already first-choice centre-forward for the Under-21 group.

Gray was named on the bench in each of Leeds’ last three fixtures of 2024/25, appearing the once against Stoke, a nod to the opportunities which might come his way in the Premier League, should he commit his future to the club.

How long a contract can Leeds sign Gray to?

FIFA rules permit players under the age of 18 to sign contracts with a maximum length of three years. This means Leeds will likely offer the youngster a two-and-a-half year deal in October, upon turning 17.