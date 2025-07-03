Leeds United face a tougher challenge than ever staying in the Premier League.

Robbie Fowler expects former club Leeds United to ‘do well’ in the Premier League next season with hope they can remain a top-flight side for years to come.

Leeds won 100 points on their way to claiming the Championship title last season but that will mean little come August, with the challenge of surviving more difficult than ever. All of the last six newly-promoted teams have gone straight back down as the gap between second-tier and top-flight grows larger.

There is optimism, however, that Leeds will have the financial means and transfer nous to compete, having spent a combined £20million on free agent striker Lukas Nmecha and defensive pair Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw. Elland Road chiefs are expected to spend plenty more before September 1 and Fowler has backed Daniel Farke’s side to survive.

"Leeds should do well in the Premier League,” Fowler said, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post. “Obviously they have to sign players and spend a bit of money - every club would say the same. But Leeds are a Premier League team and I've got a lot of time with everyone associated with Leeds... and I hope they stay up for a very long time.”

If Leeds are to retain their Premier League status, they will have to finish above at least one established top-flight side - and that’s if Burnley and Sunderland go down, albeit both are also enjoying strong summers so far. Farke and those above him will be looking at last season’s bottom-half to see who they might target but two - Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - aren’t expected to be anywhere near the equation again.

The financially strapped West Ham and Wolves, who have already sold their two best players in Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, have been tipped as possible early rivals. Brentford are also set for their biggest challenge since promotion in 2021, with impressive manager Thomas Frank already gone, while captain Christian Norgaard and top-scoring talisman Bryan Mbeumo could soon follow.

"I think Leeds are stronger than Burnley, stronger than Sunderland,” the former striker added. “I think Wolves will have a tough year this year and I've got a sneaky feeling Brentford will fall a little bit as well after losing the manager and losing a great player in the middle of the park [Norgaard]."

Leeds must first continue their steady start to the summer transfer window before focusing too far ahead, with the expectation being they will start to intensify interest soon. Elland Road chiefs have already missed out on Sunderland-bound midfielder Habib Diarra who will soon be joined by another Whites target, Noah Sadiki.

Central midfield is a key area for Leeds to strengthen and other options are of interest, namely Hoffenheim’s 6ft 4ins ball-winner Anton Stach. Farke will also be keen to land a first-choice goalkeeper in good time, with Lyon’s Brazilian shot-stopper Lucas Perri on a list of options they like.

Leeds return for pre-season testing next week and face Manchester United in Sweden on July 19. Friendlies against Villarreal and AC Milan arrive next month before the 2025/26 Premier League campaign kicks off at home to Everton on Monday August 18.