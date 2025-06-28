Sunderland are reportedly looking to beat Leeds United to the signing of Habib Diarra. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United look set to miss out on midfield transfer target as Sunderland reportedly agree a club-record fee.

Sunderland have stolen a march on Leeds and other clubs across Europe, agreeing a club-record fee of £30m for Habib Diarra.

The Strasbourg midfielder had been of heavy interest from Leeds, who reportedly had a significant bid rejected last week, and their Premier League rivals are now expecting Diarra on Wearside soon to complete a medical, reports The Guardian.

Other reported suitors include AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sunderland see Diarra as a direct replacement for Jobe Bellingham, who recently left the club for Borussia Dortmund.

This move is somewhat a statement of intent from Sunderland after they turned their loan agreement with Enzo Le Fee into a permanent one. Holding off competition from across Europe and newly promoted rivals Leeds is a big boost going into the new season.

The Senegal international scored against England in their 3-1 win at the City Ground the other week and represented France at youth level.