Leeds miss out on midfield target as Premier League rivals 'agree club-record deal'
Sunderland have stolen a march on Leeds and other clubs across Europe, agreeing a club-record fee of £30m for Habib Diarra.
The Strasbourg midfielder had been of heavy interest from Leeds, who reportedly had a significant bid rejected last week, and their Premier League rivals are now expecting Diarra on Wearside soon to complete a medical, reports The Guardian.
Other reported suitors include AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Sunderland see Diarra as a direct replacement for Jobe Bellingham, who recently left the club for Borussia Dortmund.
This move is somewhat a statement of intent from Sunderland after they turned their loan agreement with Enzo Le Fee into a permanent one. Holding off competition from across Europe and newly promoted rivals Leeds is a big boost going into the new season.
The Senegal international scored against England in their 3-1 win at the City Ground the other week and represented France at youth level.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.