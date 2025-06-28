Leeds miss out on midfield target as Premier League rivals 'agree club-record deal'

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 28th Jun 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2025, 15:03 BST
Sunderland are reportedly looking to beat Leeds United to the signing of Habib Diarra. placeholder image
Sunderland are reportedly looking to beat Leeds United to the signing of Habib Diarra. | Carl Recine/Getty Images
Leeds United look set to miss out on midfield transfer target as Sunderland reportedly agree a club-record fee.

Sunderland have stolen a march on Leeds and other clubs across Europe, agreeing a club-record fee of £30m for Habib Diarra.

The Strasbourg midfielder had been of heavy interest from Leeds, who reportedly had a significant bid rejected last week, and their Premier League rivals are now expecting Diarra on Wearside soon to complete a medical, reports The Guardian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other reported suitors include AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sunderland see Diarra as a direct replacement for Jobe Bellingham, who recently left the club for Borussia Dortmund.

This move is somewhat a statement of intent from Sunderland after they turned their loan agreement with Enzo Le Fee into a permanent one. Holding off competition from across Europe and newly promoted rivals Leeds is a big boost going into the new season.

The Senegal international scored against England in their 3-1 win at the City Ground the other week and represented France at youth level.

Related topics:Premier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice