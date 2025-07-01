Leeds United are looking to add more physicality to Daniel Farke’s midfield ahead of their Premier League return.

Leeds United have identified a ball-winning specialist as a prime candidate for Daniel Farke's midfield.

Hoffenheim's Anton Stach stands at 6ft 4ins and has shown his ability to cover ground, win duels, read the game and dominate aerially in the Bundesliga. His name appears on Leeds United’s shortlist but given the expectation of fierce competition for his signature this summer the Whites expect a more drawn-out affair, if indeed they can get him.

Like Lukas Nmecha and Jaka Bijol, whose signings have already been completed by Leeds, Stach is 26 years old - the same age as centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw who is close to completing a £5m move from Wolfsburg.

The Whites have set out to add height and physicality to Farke's squad and want to be rock solid at set-pieces at their own end and dangerous at the other.

Twice-capped German international Stach began his career with hometown club Buchholz and played in his country's lower leagues before promotion to the Bundesliga won with Greuther Firth. He then moved to Mainz and in 2023 signed a four-year deal with Hoffenheim.

He's racked up 122 Bundesliga appearances to date, scoring five times and adding 16 assists. While the majority of his senior appearances have come in defensive midfield there has been a versatility to his game. He's played 60 times in attacking midfield and 34 times as number 8, with further appearances as a centre-back and right midfielder.

Last season one of his goals came in the Europa League group stage defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile Leeds retain a strong interest in left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson of Lille and while the YEP understands things have progressed slightly there is nothing imminent with regards to a deal.