It could be heartbreak for the former Leeds United man.

Leeds United summer exit Georginio Rutter could miss the rest of Brighton’s season due to an ankle injury, manager Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed.

Georginio was forced off mid-way through the second-half of Brighton’s penalty-shootout FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, having appeared to roll his ankle in an off-the-ball incident. The former Leeds star received on-pitch treatment before limping off in tears and was seen watching his side’s shootout in a large protective boot.

The Sun then published pictures of Georginio being led into an ambulance after Brighton’s defeat at the Amex Stadium, suggesting he was ‘rushed to hospital’ with a protective boot still covering the injured ankle. Hurzeler said after Saturday’s game the 22-year-old will need a scan and speaking ahead of his side’s midweek Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, the Brighton boss confirmed it could be a long-term injury for the Frenchman.

"So, both injuries [for Georginio and defender Adam Webster], I can say they don't look great," Hurzeler told Sussex World on Tuesday morning. “So we have to add them on our injury list.” Asked whether the two players in question could now be out for the season, the Seagulls boss responded: “It's possible.”

“I see it more like an opportunity. Because we always are able to replace the players who were injured. And now it's another chance for [Brajan] Gruda, another chance for Matt O’Riley. Another chance for [Eiran] Cashin and Lewis coming back. So I see it more as an opportunity. I will never complain about the injuries. Of course Georginio and also Adam, they were in great shape but that's football, we have to deal with it.”

Is Georginio Rutter out for the season?

A season-ending injury will be heart-breaking for Georginio, who has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at the Amex and will be desperate to help his side see out the campaign fighting for European football. The Seagulls are currently seventh in the Premier League with just one point separating them and Manchester City in fifth, with five teams expected to qualify for the Championship League.

The former Leeds man, who left Elland Road in August after his £40million release clause was triggered hours before its expiration, has five goals and three assists in the Premier League having cemented himself as a regular starter. The attacking midfielder has also become a fan favourite for his unorthodox style and off-itch antics, similarly to last year in West Yorkshire.

And it looks like Georginio still fondly remembers his spell in LS11 too, having caught the eye of Whites supporters earlier this year. The Brighton man scored goal number two of a 4-0 thrashing at relegation strugglers Southampton, who beat his side in last year’s Championship play-off final, before appearing to do the Leeds salute in front of the home crowd at St Mary’s.

Leeds remain hopeful they can come up against Georginio, and fellow summer exits Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray, in the Premier League next season. Daniel Farke’s side remain in the top two with seven games to go, although nerves are jangling after a run of just one win in five.

