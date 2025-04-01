Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea's utilisation of an accounting loophole could serve as a blueprint to other clubs, such as Leeds United, to help circumvent stringent Profitability and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

The Blues' newly-released 2023/24 accounts revealed the club sold off their women's team to owner Todd Boehly's parent company BlueCo, avoiding a substantial pre-tax loss, described as a 'repositioning' of the club's successful women's team.

Chelsea consequently reported a pre-tax profit of £128.4m for the year ending June 2024, aided by Premier League-record player trading profits of £153 million for the financial year.

Chelsea's 'repositioning' of the women's team has courted controversy, a year on from the club's decision to sell two hotels previously owned by the club to Boehly's BlueCo 22 Properties Ltd, to the tune of £76.5 million, which reduced the club's pre-tax losses from £166m to £90m for the financial year 2022/23.

The London club have moved an estimated £200m worth of assets around their owner's business portfolio to benefit Chelsea's financial reporting in consecutive seasons, allowing the club to continue spending freely on player registrations (incoming transfers) and lengthy contracts.

Chelsea FC Women are currently top of the Women's Super League, unbeaten after 18 games this year and have won the WSL title in each of the last five seasons. The team also lifted the Women's FA Cup three times consecutively between 2021 and 2023, and were this season's League Cup winners.

Other clubs could not justifiably value their women's team at close to £200m, which is listed as the profit made on "disposal of subsidiaries" in Chelsea's 2023/24 accounts, but it does expose an accounting loophole theoretically available to other teams.

Leeds United Women, for example, compete in the fourth tier National League Division One, meaning any valuation would fall some way short of the perennial WSL champions. That said, while it would likely be frowned upon, 49ers Enterprises or a minority shareholder could in theory purchase Leeds United Women to alleviate certain financial constraints, if Leeds United Football Club found themselves on the precipice of reporting a significant financial loss which would impact their ability to spend moving forward.

It must be stressed, Chelsea's tactic of selling off real estate and the women's team, in effect to themselves, is unsustainable because there are only a finite number of club assets which can be repurposed or 'redistributed', therefore more practical financial planning is perhaps required in SW6. The loophole serves as a short-term solution and one likely borne out of necessity to avoid substantial losses on the men's side of club operations.

Leeds' financial accounts are expected to be released soon, reflecting the Whites' balance sheet performance during 2023/24 which saw the club make substantial player sales but drop back into the Championship, forfeiting Premier League broadcast revenues. United are not expected to face PSR sanctions for breaching the maximum loss threshold, however, the sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur and commercial revenue earned from Leeds' deal with Red Bull will likely be shown to have been necessary following relegation.