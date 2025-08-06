Leeds United welcome the Toffees to Elland Road in less than two week’s time.

Everton could be boosted by the arrival of Jack Grealish ahead of their trip to Leeds United later this month amid reports of interest in the Manchester City winger.

Leeds welcome the Toffees to Elland Road for their first game back in the Premier League on Monday August 18, which is now less than two weeks away. David Moyes’ side have failed to win any of their pre-season fixtures so far with some angst on Merseyside at the lack of incomings.

Recruitment chiefs look to have stepped up their efforts over the past week, however, with a £25million move for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall close to completion. And now the Athletic report they have opened talks with Manchester City over a deal for Grealish.

Everton are thought to be keen on taking Grealish on loan for the season, with an approach made over what would be a marquee attacking arrival. As per the Athletic’s report, there is no guarantee a ‘complicated’ deal will materialise but discussions are ongoing with the winger in need of regular football.

Grealish started just seven Premier League games last season and looks to have fallen down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, having initially shone upon his £100million move from Aston Villa in 2021. The 29-year-old will be keen to play regularly ahead of the 2026 World Cup in which England are likely to be participating.

Like Leeds, Everton have identified the need for a marquee addition out wide and after some frustration and public comments from manager Moyes, club chiefs appear keen to get the ball rolling. It remains to be seen if they can match Grealish’s City wages, or if the Manchester club might be willing to cover a percentage, but it would certainly be a major boost ahead of their trip to Elland Road if a deal can be done.

Could Jack Grealish make his Everton debut at Leeds United?

Whether Grealish would be fit in time to face Leeds on August 18 is up for debate. The winger was left at home earlier this summer while City took part in the FIFA Club World Cup and was back in training with his teammates earlier this month.

The Toffees will hope to have Dewsbury-Hall fit and firing in time for that season-opener, with the midfielder on Merseyside for medical tests this week ahead of signing a five-year contract. The 26-year-old last came to Elland Road as a Leicester player on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat in February 2024.

Thierno Barry will also expect to make his competitive Everton debut at Elland Road, having joined from Villarreal in a £27m deal last month. The 22-year-old is highly regarded but it’s unclear whether he will replace early-summer Whites target Beto as first-choice No.9 straight away.

Of Leeds’ summer arrivals so far, only Jaka Bijol is guaranteed to miss the opener due to a final-day suspension at Udinese that has carried over. Lucas Perri and Sebastiaan Bornauw are currently out with minor injuries, with Daniel Farke expected to provide an update on the overall state of his squad after Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan.