Leeds United have a big task ahead avoiding relegation.

Jeff Stelling expects at least one newly-promoted club to avoid Premier League relegation this season with hope Leeds United can buck that trend.

Leeds have enjoyed a decent summer transfer window so far with first-team ceiling raisers added at goalkeeper, in defence and central midfield. Recruitment chiefs have followed a clear strategy of adding physicality and experience to key positions, with the signings of Lucas Perri, Jaka Bijol and Anton Stach particularly encouraging.

Sunderland have also been hugely ambitious, signing two known Leeds targets in Habib Diarra and Noh Sadiki alongside a raft of other impressive additions. On the surface, Burnley’s summer has been quieter but they are expected to strengthen before the September 1 deadline.

All three are facing a tougher task than ever in surviving, with all of the last six newly-promoted teams across two years going straight back down. But Stelling has predicted at least one of Leeds, Sunderland or Burnley to buck that concerning trend.

“This season, I think the pattern [of all three newly-promoted teams being relegated] will be broken,” Stelling told talkSPORT. “Leeds are stronger, fantastic home crowd. Sunderland have gone for it in a big way. Granit Xhaka is a really big signing.”

Last season’s newly-promoted trio endured particularly miserable top-flight returns, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton pipping Leeds to promotion before recording just 12 wins between them. The Saints in particular were guilty of trying to bring their possession-dominant style into the top-flight against vastly superior opponents, which often ended in defeat.

Leeds United given crucial Premier League survival advice

When looking at this summer’s transfer business, Farke appears open to a tweak in his own dominant Championship style, with a clear focus on physical additions and hope they can utilise set-pieces better than in the second-tier. And that strategy looks to have been welcomed by former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend, who urged newly-promoted teams against trying to go toe-to-toe with the best.

“For newly-promoted teams, if they get off to a good start it can really catapult you and you get a bit of momentum,” he added. “When you get off to a bad start, lose four out of your first five, confidence starts to go a bit.

“What I’d like to see from those teams this season, be a bit more direct. Disrupt teams. If I’m being critical, too many promoted teams have tried to play, play, play. You play into the hands of better teams.”

Leeds will hope to build some early momentum but face a potentially difficult first month, with three fixtures against good quality opposition. Farke’s side host Everton in their season-opener on August 18 before consecutive games against Champions League-level opposition.

The Whites go to Arsenal for their first 2025/26 away trip the weekend after Everton, with Newcastle due at Elland Road at the end of August. Points will not be easy to pick up in any of the above fixtures but it is imperative Leeds at least look at the level of their opponents.