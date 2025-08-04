Leeds United's first opponents Everton agree £28m deal to sign star from Premier League big guns

Everton are poised to land a big signing ahead in time for their opening weekend Leeds United clash at Elland Road.

Leeds United’s opening weekend visitors Everton have agreed a deal for a £28m star signing boost ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Everton enjoyed a solid second half to the 2024-25 season following the appointment of David Moyes who steered the Toffees to a 13th-placed finish but the Merseyside club are still among this season’s frontrunners to go down with the bookies.

Everton, though, who held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw on Sunday night, have now agreed a £28m deal with Chelsea to sign the club’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Star on the move after just one year with current club

It is understood that Everton will pay an initial fee of £24m for the 26-year-old star with a further £3m-£4m in add-ons.

Fulham showed late interest in the former Leicester City player but Dewsbury-Hall is now set to conclude personal teams and undergo a medical to join the Toffees.

Dewsbury-Hall only joined Chelsea last summer for £30m.

