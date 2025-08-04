Everton are poised to land a big signing ahead in time for their opening weekend Leeds United clash at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s opening weekend visitors Everton have agreed a deal for a £28m star signing boost ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Everton enjoyed a solid second half to the 2024-25 season following the appointment of David Moyes who steered the Toffees to a 13th-placed finish but the Merseyside club are still among this season’s frontrunners to go down with the bookies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton, though, who held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw on Sunday night, have now agreed a £28m deal with Chelsea to sign the club’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Star on the move after just one year with current club

It is understood that Everton will pay an initial fee of £24m for the 26-year-old star with a further £3m-£4m in add-ons.

Fulham showed late interest in the former Leicester City player but Dewsbury-Hall is now set to conclude personal teams and undergo a medical to join the Toffees.

Dewsbury-Hall only joined Chelsea last summer for £30m.