Leeds United's first opponents Everton agree £28m deal to sign star from Premier League big guns
Leeds United’s opening weekend visitors Everton have agreed a deal for a £28m star signing boost ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
Everton enjoyed a solid second half to the 2024-25 season following the appointment of David Moyes who steered the Toffees to a 13th-placed finish but the Merseyside club are still among this season’s frontrunners to go down with the bookies.
Everton, though, who held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw on Sunday night, have now agreed a £28m deal with Chelsea to sign the club’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Star on the move after just one year with current club
It is understood that Everton will pay an initial fee of £24m for the 26-year-old star with a further £3m-£4m in add-ons.
Fulham showed late interest in the former Leicester City player but Dewsbury-Hall is now set to conclude personal teams and undergo a medical to join the Toffees.
Dewsbury-Hall only joined Chelsea last summer for £30m.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.