Watch Leeds United star carry team mate on shoulders as thousands greet promotion-winning heroes
The promotion party kicked off outside Elland Road on Monday evening as Sheffield United’s defeat at Burnley meant that Leeds United were back in the Premier League.
Last season’s disappointment was all forgotten as fans gathered to hail their heroes by the steps of the stadium with the players coming out to greet the thousands who had stayed behind following Leeds’ 6-0 battering of Stoke City earlier in the day. Other fans went back into town to pack the pubs and celebrate there.
While many of them stayed at the top and waved back at supporters, some players ventured closer and among them was Ethan Ampadu who wasn’t alone. The skipper carried one of the day’s goalscorers Willy Gnonto to the gates amid rapturous applause from the crowd.
Speaking amid the celebrations, Ampadu said: “It’s amazing. If you look at the scenes here, as it was after the final whistle, just pure excitement. Within ourselves we’ve got another target, so we can enjoy this now, but we’ve got another target we want to achieve. But right now, it’s very good.”
Leeds came up short during last season’s run-in, dropping out of the top two before losing to Southampton in the play-off final, and Ampadu said that heartache had helped fuel Farke’s side this time round.
“Definitely. The lads that were here last year – we all felt that hurt,” he said. “After the game at Wembley we wanted to put it right straightaway and we’ve had to wait another season. The lads who came in have been excellent, joining in with what we wanted to achieve. Thankfully one part is done. Everyone knows what the next part is, but it’s fantastic.”
