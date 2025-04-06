Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Luton.

Leeds United's Saturday got a little better as it went on thanks to the Sheffield United result, but yet another early kick-off came and went without the win they so badly want.

The game at Luton Town was widely expected to be an ugly, physical affair and the Hatters practically promised as much with club captain Tom Lockyer suggesting in his programme notes that they had to make life as difficult as possible for the visitors.

They certainly gave it a good go and though Leeds defended a lot of the balls into their box, the nature of the game made it hard for Daniel Farke's players to play their normal football.

In the end, a 1-1 draw was just about a fair result - both sides missed a good chance to win it in the second half - but at full-time the point was what neither team really wanted.

Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Karl Darlow

He had relatively little to do but the situation required him to do everything with a minimum of fuss to take the recent goalkeeping narrative away from the team. That's what Darlow managed with his couple of saves, catches and kicking. The last thing Farke needed was for the new number one to throw in a few mistakes and add fuel to the fire. There's enough to debate about this Leeds team right now so a quiet day on the goalkeeping front was welcome.

Bad day

Willy Gnonto

Finally given a start at number 10, yet the Italian international could make no headway and was eventually replaced by Patrick Bamford. It wasn't a game for a small, technical number 10. Nor would it have been a game for Brenden Aaronson in truth. Gnonto was man marked for the vast majority of his apperance and couldn't free himself to get on the ball to create. He was also responsible for one of the losses of possession in the build-up to Luton's goal. At least his manager suggested that he won't be too harshly judged on that one appearance in the new position.

Ao Tanaka

Having spent so long coasting through games looking a cut above the Championship the midfielder is suddenly struggling to avoid mistakes in key moments. For the second successive outing he has been at the centre of incidents leading to goals conceded. With Joe Rothwell out injured and Ethan Ampadu potentially required to drop back into centre-half, Tanaka needs to rediscover his form almost immediately.

Off-camera

Darlow drawing applause from goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten and Alex Cairns for a fingertip save onto the post during the warm-up.

Ampadu and Pascal Struijk leading the outfield players straight to the away end as they emerged from the tunnel and laying down wreaths and a shirt with 'Chris and Kev 25' on the back, before a moment of applause with the supporters.

Illan Meslier having his own moment with the away supporters as he headed to the touchline to send crosses in for Darlow. A ripple of applause turned into a nice reception and the goalkeeper reciprocated the gesture.

Cairns and Meslier interested spectators as the Luton goalkeepers were put through their paces in the warm-up, the Frenchman putting his arm around Cairns as they pointed out various things.

Cairns sending a shot over the bar and into the Leeds fans during the warm-up before raising an apologetic hand. Tanaka did the same twice in quick succession but offered no apology as fitness coach Chris Domogalla shot him a look. A stray shot into the stand behind the goal led to an unfortunate injury and a trip to hospital for one Leeds fan.

Billionaire heir Pete Lowy regaling Eddie Gray's grandson with his Bramall Lane away end tale.

Meslier and the Leeds bench jumping to their feet as Ampadu smashed into a challenge to put Leeds on the front foot. Ampadu turning, grinning and nodding at the furious Luton fans after he went down and embellished some contact in what was a foul.