Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United were beaten by Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds were given an unexpected boost following their 1-1 draw with Luton Town as promotion rivals Sheffield United lost 1-0 to Oxford United in their 3pm kick-off.

The Whites faced the prospect of falling four points behind Chris Wilder's Blades if they could secure all three at the Kassam Stadium, however, Leeds received something of a 'get-out-of-jail-free' card courtesy of Siriki Dembele's U's winner.

Leeds' draw at Kenilworth Road has cut the team's deficit to Sheffield United, who began the day in top spot, although they still trail first place by two points after Burnley's 2-1 triumph over Coventry City on Saturday lunchtime.

Oxford were under pressure from the Blades throughout the second half but held their own to pull off an unlikely result, having gone a goal up on 38 minutes, at the same time as Farke was hosting his post-match press conference in Luton.

The manager insisted a point on the road should not be underestimated, although supporters' collective mood at full-time was largely one of disappointment.

"They [Blades and Burnley still have to] play against each other it's still in our hands I think," Farke said. "We can't influence what happens on other pitches. You just have to concentrate on yourself and this is important. I would have preferred three points today, it would have made life easier but I have to judge what I see. I liked our spirit and togetherness. It's definitely one point gained."

Sheffield United were unbeaten in their last five games prior to defeat at Oxford, winning four and drawing one since losing to Leeds at Bramall Lane. Each side in the three-way battle for automatic promotion has six games remaining this season.