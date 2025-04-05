Luton Town captain on 'vulnerable' Leeds United and chinks in Whites armour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Town club captain Tom Lockyer says the Hatters can target the chinks in Leeds United's armour that have appeared in recent weeks.

The Whites are winless in four going into the Kenilworth Road clash with the side sitting second bottom of the Championship with seven games remaining.

Daniel Farke's men twice threw away a lead against Swansea City to draw 2-2, which followed the same scoreline at QPR. Having led the division for 15 weeks, Leeds have slipped into second place, two points behind Sheffield United and level on points with Burnley.

Writing in his matchday programme notes Lockyer says Leeds have shown weaknesses of late and the home team's task is to unsettle them in the day's early kick-off.

"Today it doesn't come much tougher than Leeds, a team that amassed 90 points last season but lost in the play-offs," he said.

"This time around they have again been one of the best teams, playing some unbelievable football. Yet in recent weeks they have shown a few chinks in their armour and shown that they can be vulnerable, so we must do all we can to make life hard for them this afternoon.

“With your backing behind us there's no reason why we can't continue our good form as we aim to keep ourselves in the Championship. It certainly has all the ingredients of a great game and no wonder the Sky cameras in town, too."

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield believes Leeds present potentially the hardest game of the season for his men and has called on home fans to do their bit.

He said: "You have given us huge support and have been incredible over the years, so given the results away from home this season - where you had not had much to cheer - to see so many of you at Hull was really something special.

“To turn up in numbers for a lunchtime kick-off at the other end of the country and cheer every kick, every block and every header, it felt like there was a lot of togetherness there as a football club.

“That's vital because the only way we're going to be successful and achieve anything is by sticking together.

“We will need to employ the same attitude this afternoon against what will be one, if not the toughest test we will face this season. It is exciting though, isn't it? It gives us all an opportunity to shine and show everyone what we're capable of - as well as the chance to fight for important points."

Bloomfield also lauded the 'brilliant' job Farke has done since he took charge at Elland Road in the summer of 2023.