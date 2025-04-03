Leeds United squad informed of major change with decision likely to stick until May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke has provided big Leeds United team news ahead of the weekend’s trip to Luton Town.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has already informed his squad of one major change to his starting XI for the visit to Luton Town.

Farke revealed in his pre-match press conference that Karl Darlow will replace Illan Meslier in goal this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the manager admits he cannot look too far ahead in case there is illness, injury or suspension that takes the matter out of his hands, he reiterated that he is no fan of making regular changes between the posts and therefore barring any disasters Darlow is likely to keep the shirt for the remainder of the season.

Meslier's position in the team has come under scrutiny at various points of Farke's tenure as manager but perhaps the spotlight has never been brighter than it is right now.

With seven games to go Leeds sit second in the Championship table, two points behind Sheffield United and level on points with third-placed Burnley.

They've won one of their last five games and in last Saturday's Elland Road meeting with Swansea City Meslier dropped a routine catch to gift the Swans one of their two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second involved a comedy of errors from Leeds before a shot that Farke did not even regard as a chance went past Meslier to make it 2-2.

This recent error compounds past instances that have cost the Whites points, like at Sunderland and Hull City, and statistics suggest he is underperforming compared with his promotion rivals when it comes to shot stopping. Farke has decided that the time has come to switch things up and made the change earlier this week.

"I think I'm a big believer to have clarity," he said. "I have taken my decision and spoke to the keepers, Karl will play on Saturday. We will change on this position, this is what I can confirm. It's important we have clarity relatively early this week, that Karl can concentrate.

"I don't like to change from game to game but it's not the moment to look too far ahead. When you take a decision and give a promise for the upcoming weeks there is 100 per cent an illness, injury or red card and you're made to eat your words. We just look up to the next game but you know my attitude on changing the goalkeeper from game to game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke reiterated his philosophy with backing his goalkeeper even after errors but he feels the best thing for the team and to protect Meslier is to give Darlow the nod.

"I don't work with robots, I work with human beings," he said.

"Karl is buzzing but for Illan it's a more difficult decision to take. We all know that yes Illan has had a difficult season so far, you have to be honest.

“In general with your number one you're a bit more careful to change than with a field player. You stick to your number one after one or two mistakes, that's quite normal, especially with a young, promising keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's done a lot for his club, he took part in securing promotion, had a fantastic first season on Premier League level and has more than 100 games in the Premier League and in the Championship though he's still young.

“Of course you stick a bit longer to him but I made it clear the last time we spoke [about this], it's still professional football and you have to perform well. Last time he responded well with clean sheets, an unbeaten February but in the last weeks we had the feeling he could have done a bit better and was strongly involved in both goals on Saturday.

"I have to make a decision and also to protect him a little bit. At the moment the spotlight is on him and he's still a young man and it feels a bit like the weight of the world is on his shouders. This was my feeling during this week."

The other side of Farke's thinking is that Darlow can be trusted to handle what will be his first Championship action of the season. An ex-Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Hull City man, he was brought to Leeds to provide competition for Meslier in Farke's first summer in charge but played just twice in the league last season and has only featured in cup competitions this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The second reason was that I have a really reliable and proper option with Karl Darlow," said Farke.

"Experienced, proven on this level, top class character. I know there are always a few concerns because he didn't play many league games in recent years but he performs really well in training, professional and loyal and has played two games for Wales recently, two solid performances.

“He's in a good rhythm and in this moment, especially heading into a nervy crunch time period and is a bit more nervous, it's the right time to take this decision. Because we trust Karl so much and are fully convinced of his qualities this is why I took the decision."

As for Meslier, this is the second time he has lost the shirt towards the end of a season. Sam Allardyce made the call to drop him and put Joel Robles in the net almost straight away after coming in to try and save Leeds from relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allardyce said this week that the Frenchman had 'sulked' in response. According to Farke, Meslier has taken his recent disappointment with good grace.

"Good, we had a long conversation," said the manager.

"Of course he was disappointed but not so much with my decision, that he couldn't show what he showed last season when he was named in the team of the season. He was on course to be Man of the Match [on Saturday] and was disappointed that he dropped the ball and should have done better with the second. He's a team player, also playing for this club several years and knows what it means for him to defend the shirt.

“He was disappointed he couldn't help the team in the last game and knows it's professional football. Illan will do the same as Karl - a loyal assistant to him. Today he's there trying to help the team in the second goalkeeper role and I'm 100 per cent sure he'll do this.

“For him sometimes we forget, they earn lots of money and are poster boys and I don't like to complain about a hard life, but it feels like a bit of a relief when the world has been on your shoulders. Today I saw him laughing and joking with the boys. He can take a breather right now and come back stronger. I liked his response."