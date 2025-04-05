Doubt over three Leeds United players vs Middlesbrough after Luton Town no-show and late injury
Leeds were without Joseph and Rothwell in the travelling squad to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday lunchtime with the latter sustaining a calf injury in training this week. Spanish striker Joseph, meanwhile, was left out due to illness.
The severity of Joseph’s issue is to be determined, however, Rothwell will sit out the next three weeks, according to Daniel Farke.
Leeds may also have an additional injury concern to contend with after Dutch defender Struijk limped off during the 1-1 draw with the Hatters.
Leeds' vice-captain was pictured hobbling from the field after the final whistle with what appeared to be ice strapped to his ankle.
United were far from their best against relegation-threatened Luton although the game did mark a comeback for experienced forward Patrick Bamford who came off the bench for the final half-hour.
Should Joseph remain unavailable at the Riverside Stadium next week, Bamford will likely take his place in Farke's travelling pack once again.
