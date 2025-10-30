The Leeds United boss will be recognised for his Elland Road efforts in Manchester next month.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is among five Premier League managers set to be honoured at next month’s Football Writers Association North Managers’ Awards.

Farke oversaw an incredible 2024/25 campaign at Elland Road in which Leeds won 100 points on their way to the Championship title. The Whites celebrated promotion after thumping Stoke City 6-0 in April and claimed top spot with virtually the last kick of the season when Manor Solomon scored in added-time to beat Plymouth 2-1 on the final day.

The Leeds boss will be recognised for his efforts at next month’s awards night in Manchester, which the FWA regard as a ‘Hall of Fame for managers’. And the association have confirmed Farke will be inducted into that category for the first time, alongside four of his Premier League colleagues.

A statement published on the FWA website read: “The 43rd FWA (North) Managers’ Awards Dinner will be held at The Edwardian, Free Trade Hall, Peter Street, Manchester, with five Premier League bosses among the winners. They are Liverpool’s [Arne] Slot, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe for ending a Geordie-trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup and three bosses who won promotion to the top flight – Daniel Farke (Leeds), Scott Parker (Burnley) and Regis Le Bris (Sunderland).

“Those managers are joined by another five successful, promotion-winning managers from the EFL. Wrexham’s Phil Parkinson, Doncaster’s Grant McCann, Port Vale’s Darren Moore, Graham Alexander at Bradford City and Micky Mellon, who restored Oldham to the Football League, all added to their managerial reputations.

“The FWA regard this function as our Hall of Fame for managers in the north and five of this year’s recipients are being inducted into that category for the first time. They are Slot, Howe, Farke, Parker – who has a FWA history as a winner of the Footballer of the Year award as a West Ham player in 2011 – and Le Bris.”

Leeds pipped Burnley to the Championship title on goal difference but both managed to rack up 100 points in what was an incredible 2024/25 campaign for both. Parker’s Clarets conceded just 16 goals in 46 league games, the lowest tally in English league football history.

Sunderland were considered genuine automatic promotion contenders for several months but slipped away in the spring with just two wins from their final 10 regular-season games. The Black Cats defeated Coventry City over two legs in their play-off semi-final clash before a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United in the final.

Farke and his fellow newly-promoted managers have enjoyed strong respective starts to the 2025/26 campaign as well, with none in the bottom three after nine rounds of action. Sixteenth-placed Burnley are lowest on 10 points, with Leeds one place and one point better off while Sunderland are flying high in fourth.

All three were early favourites for relegation but have proven to be far more competitive than the six newly-promoted teams that came before, all of which were instantly relegated. As things stand, the bottom three is instead occupied by Wolves, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.