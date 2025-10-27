A Leeds United boost has been followed by further boosts for key rivals - leading to a Whites change in the bookies’ new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds went into Friday night’s hosting of struggling West Ham sat just three points above the dropzone and only four points clear of the second-bottom Hammers.

The Whites, though, recorded a hugely important 2-1 victory which booted them seven points clear of West Ham and six points clear of the dropzone which is still headed by Nottingham Forest after a weekend in which the bottom three all lost.

Forest, second-bottom West Ham and bottom-of-the-table Wolves were all dealt further blows as part of a weekend in which United’s win against West Ham was followed by particularly big boosts for Sunderland, Brentford and Burnley.

The Black Cats, Bees and Clarets were all among the market leaders to go down at the start of the season but all three picked up victories over Game Week Nine.

Sunderland caused one of the shocks of the weekend with a 2-1 win at Chelsea which has left them in the dizzy heights of fourth and a whopping 12 points clear of the dropzone,

Brentford, meanwhile, subjected champions Liverpool to a fourth-straight league defeat as a 3-2 win left the Bees 11th and eight points clear of the dropzone.

And Burnley remain just one point behind Leeds after a last-gasp 3-2 success at Wolves who remain bottom of the pile on just two points, two points behind West Ham and three behind Forest who lost 2-0 at Bournemouth in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge,

The weekend also featured blows for Everton and Fulham, the Cottagers falling to a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United which has left them fourth-bottom, three points clear of the dropzone but still three behind Leeds who are level on points with Everton.

The picture has changed and so too have the relegation odds with the bookies. Featuring a Leeds United position change, here is their new predicted final table based on those odds.