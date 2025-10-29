The former Arsenal and England star has made a big claim about Leeds United’s Premier League relegation rivals.

Leeds United have made a solid return to the Premier League after Friday’s home win against West Ham United took Daniel Farke’s side six points clear of the relegation zone.

Since securing the Championship title on a dramatic final day of last season, the Whites have continued building momentum throughout a productive summer transfer window and into the opening months of their return to the Premier League.

The Elland Road win over the struggling Hammers already felt pivotal for Farke and his players as they inflicted a blow on one of their relegation rivals and boosted their own hopes of survival in front of the home faithful. That kicked off what was a positive weekend for the promoted clubs as Sunderland continued their stunning start to life back in the Premier League with a fine win at Chelsea that ensured the Black Cats remained in the top four of the Premier League table. Championship runners-up Burnley also impressed as they earned all three points from their visit to fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Significantly, all three newly-promoted clubs invested heavily during the summer transfer window and that has played a part in their positive performances and results during the opening two and a half months of the season. Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes all three clubs will have caused panic in the boardrooms at several of their relegation rivals as he warned an established Premier League club could drop into the Championship this season.

What has Paul Merson said about the Premier League relegation battle?

Writing in his Sky Sports column, the former Arsenal and England star said: “There will be a few established Premier League teams panicking. A few owners of clubs will be worried after the starts of Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley. They will be thinking they should have had more of a go in the transfer window. They've been lazy.

“The likes of Wolves and West Ham near the bottom have been caught in a trap. They've thought there is no point in spending big money because they won't get relegated. In the past few years, the sides that have come up haven't been good enough, but that is not the case this season. Now, they will be panicking and there will be plenty of clubs sweating on the January transfer window. But the way the promoted teams are going, it may be too late.”

