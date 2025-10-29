The £40m forward's Brighton side host former club Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton’s Georginio Rutter has revealed the unusual way he keeps Leeds United in his heart ahead of Saturday’s reunion with his former side.

Leeds head to the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon hoping to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Daniel Farke’s side were good value for their 2-1 win at home to West Ham last week but face a Seagulls side full of quality who have already beaten a host of big teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Brighton player will be very familiar to Daniel Farke and those who have been with him at Elland Road since the start, with Georginio lighting up the Championship during Leeds’ 2023/24 campaign. The Frenchman registered six goals and 16 assists before his £40million release clause was triggered by Amex Stadium chiefs last summer.

Georginio pursued his passion of owning race horses while playing for Leeds and has continued to invest in the sport while on the south coast. But the Whites clearly remain close to his heart after he revealed the name of one particular horse was a combination of the two English clubs he has played for.

“When I came to England, I see horses everywhere,” Georginio told Great British Racing’s TikTok page. “I call her Brighlee because I was signing for Brighton, so I say Brighlee, Brighton, and Leeds, Brighlee. So it’s Brighton, Leeds. I care a lot about my horses and she’s doing very great, so I’m happy, but twice [she has finished] second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s too addictive. It’s hard to win a race. Before, I didn’t know. When you come to horses, you think ‘for sure, I’m going to win one’. But it’s very hard. When you win one, the emotion, I can’t explain it.”

Leeds United reunion this weekend but not for James Milner

Georginio has gone from strength to strength since joining Brighton and has started six Premier League games so far this season, registering two assists. The 23-year-old will come up against a host of former teammates this weekend including the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Dan James.

That will be the only reunion, however, with Thorp Arch academy graduate James Milner expected to miss out through injury. The 39-year-old, who made his Whites debut 23 years ago, picked up a small muscle issue during Brighton’s 4-2 defeat at Manchester United last weekend.

Milner is closing in on the Premier League’s all-time appearance record, with seven appearances already this season taking him onto 645. Gareth Barry remains just out in front on 653, meaning eight more games for the former Leeds man will do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will have no interest in the fortunes of their former players come Saturday, however, with points still needed if they are to enter a tricky upcoming period with momentum. Farke’s side travel to Brighton and Nottingham Forest before the November international break, after which they face the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool before the year is out.