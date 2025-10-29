The West Ham defender was forced off during his side’s defeat at Leeds United last week.

West Ham defender Ollie Scarles suffered a fractured collarbone during his side’s 2-1 defeat at Leeds United last weekend, a statement has confirmed.

Scarles suffered the nasty injury during the first half of Friday’s Premier League meeting at Elland Road, having fallen awkwardly after a challenge on the edge of Leeds’ box. The full-back required gas and air while leaving the pitch with his right arm tucked into his shirt, with Callum Wilson introduced as his replacement.

Leeds were already 2-0 up at that point thanks to quickfire goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon, with Scarles’ injury signalling a change of formation from West Ham as Wilson went upfront. The 19-year-old is now set to be out for over a month after undergoing surgery.

A statement from West Ham club read: “West Ham United can confirm that Ollie Scarles has undergone successful surgery on a fractured collar bone. The young defender will now continue his rehabilitation at Rush Green with the Club’s medical team.

“Scarles, 19, sustained the injury after landing heavily following a challenge in the first half of Friday’s Premier League defeat at Leeds United. Everyone at West Ham United would like to wish Ollie a speedy recovery.”

West Ham United Performance Director Richard Collinge said: “The surgery has gone well and Ollie will now concentrate on his recovery and rehabilitation here at Rush Green, with the aim of returning to action in December.”

Scarles joins an already growing list of injury-related absences for Nuno Espirito Santo, whose start to life as West Ham boss has been difficult to say the least. Niclas Fullkrug has been out since the October international break with a thigh issue while centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos missed Friday’s meeting with Leeds due to a hamstring injury.

Victory pulled Daniel Farke’s side four places and seven points clear of their Friday evening visitors, who currently sit 19th in the table. Leeds and Burnley were the only teams in the current bottom eight to win over the weekend, with both now enjoying a points cushion over those in the relegation zone.

But Leeds also lost a defender through injury, with Gabriel Gudmundsson forced off just before half-time after an awkward fall. The Swedish international appeared to land on teammate Jaka Bijol’s boot with the small of his back and was in a great deal of pain while trying to play on.

There was a moment of confusion when referee Stuart Attwell instructed Gudmundsson to leave the field of play, despite the left-back not receiving any on-pitch medical attention. He was eventually replaced by James Justin on 43 minutes but speaking after the win, Farke hoped the issue was just a bruise, rather than anything more serious.

“Hopefully [he’s okay]. It was another hit that we had in the first half,” the Whites boss told BBC Radio Leeds. “He's an important player for us with top performances. I think he got a hit after he fell down with studs on his leg so I hope it's just a bruise but we have to wait for further assessment after. I hope to have him back available next week.”