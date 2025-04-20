Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been linked with multiple goalkeepers going into the summer transfer window.

Leeds United appear to be targeting a new goalkeeper this summer with reports emerging of interest in Wolves’ second-choice shot-stopper Sam Johnstone.

Goalkeeper has been a position under constant scrutiny in West Yorkshire this season with first-choice Illan Meslier recently dropped as a result of several high-profile errors spread across the campaign. Experienced back-up Karl Darlow has steadied the ship in recent weeks but with promotion edging closer, more is needed for the club’s potential return to the Premier League.

Leeds will want top-flight experience between the posts for what will likely be a challenging Premier League return and reports have now linked them with interest in Wolves’ Johnstone. Journalist Alan Nixon claims Elland Road chiefs have taken a look at the 32-year-old, who is expected to leave Molineux in search of more regular football this summer.

Johnstone only joined Wolves from Crystal Palace last summer but has been unable to break into the first-team picture, with managers Gary O’Neil and then Vitor Pereira preferring Jose Sa. The experienced shot-stopper has just seven Premier League games under his belt this season and has been widely tipped to move on, with The Telegraph among those to recently report on his likely exit.

The Athletic’s Wolves reporter Steve Madeley also wrote earlier this month: “The situation with Johnstone is pretty clear. He joined Wolves to be a Premier League No 1 again, that hasn’t happened and he will look to move on again this summer to play regularly. Provided any deal works for Wolves, the club won’t stand in his way.”

Wolves spent £10million on Johnstone last summer and Nixon goes on to suggest Molineux chiefs will look to break even on their second-choice goalkeeper, who has now emerged as a possible target for Leeds. And he fits the bill as an experienced option, having played 73 Premier League games in his career across spells at Wolves, Palace and West Brom, while also being capped four times with England.

Leeds United transfer latest as goalkeeper search ramps up

Elland Road recruitment chiefs appear to have made a new first-choice goalkeeper their top priority, with early plans being put in place for Leeds’ hoped return to the Premier League. And top-flight experience appears to be a desired strength amid reports of interest in another England international.

Leeds are one of several sides to have been named in reports surrounding Aaron Ramsdale, who is widely expected to leave Southampton following their instant return to the Championship. Like Johnstone, the 26-year-old joined his current club last summer but a £25m move from Arsenal reportedly contained a relegation release clause worth around the same amount.

But Ramsdale is not short of suitors this summer with Newcastle United and Bournemouth both named in the initial report, while Manchester United have since been linked. Leeds could also be put off by the price-tag, which is more than double the fee reportedly quoted for Johnstone.

Neither move would be possible if Leeds are not promoted, however, and focus inside the club remains firstly on getting that job done. The Whites are five points clear of third with three games to go and a return to the Premier League could be confirmed on Monday, so long as they beat Stoke City and Sheffield United drop points at Burnley.

