Leeds United have completed their sixth signing of the summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have completed the €16m transfer of Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Lyon, much to the delight of another summer signing.

The French side will also get €2m in add-ons from the deal, while Perri has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Anton Stach, the 27-year-old flew straight to Germany for a medical and to complete the final paperwork before linking up with Daniel Farke's squad at their training camp.

Leeds took their time in deliberating over the goalkeeper they wanted to make their number one for the Premier League survival bid before settling on Perri, whose 6ft 4ins frame and laser of an overarm throw will be handy weapons for a side looking to dominate their box and potentially hit teams on the counter.

A club statement read: “Leeds United are delighted to confirm the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who joins from French Ligue 1 side Lyon subject to a work permit and international clearance.

“The 27-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Whites, becoming the seventh confirmed summer addition for Daniel Farke’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perri now strengthens the goalkeeping department for the Whites as the Premier League opener against Everton edges closer.

“Everyone at the club would like Lucas to Elland Road and we look forward to seeing him in action.”

Perri's arrival is good news for another new boy in the Leeds camp. Gabriel Gudmundsson knows the stopper as a rival, having come up against him twice in Ligue 1 last season.

"Not to put too much pressure on him, but I was really happy that he signed”

Perri helped Lyon to a 1-1 draw away from home against Lille, then made four saves including a stop with his head in a one-v-one situation to secure a 2-1 victory in the return fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, he's a top goalkeeper," Gudmundsson told the YEP. "Not to put too much pressure on him, but I was really happy to be honest that he signed.

“Obviously, we have good keepers here as well, but because I played against him last season, I know already that he's a really good keeper. Solid.

“It's important to have a wall in the back and he's one of the bricks in that sense. Just a good goalkeeper."

Perri began his career as a teen with Ponte Preta in Brazil before a move to São Paulo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A six-month loan to Crystal Palace followed, though he did not make an appearance under Roy Hodgson.

The keeper also spent time on loan with Brazilian side Náutico, with whom he won the Campeonato Pernambucano, saving two shootout penalties in the final against Retrô.

A move to Botafogo followed, with 31 clean sheets in 67 games before Lyon bought him for €3.25 million, in a deal that included a hefty sell-on. Botafogo will now enjoy a share of the profit from Lyon's agreement with Leeds United.

He leaves the French club after making 49 appearances and helping them to a sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perri's arrival casts further doubt over the Elland Road future of Illan Meslier, who lost his number one spot to Karl Darlow in the final stages of Leeds' title-winning Championship season.

Leeds hope that the goalkeeper will be the first of three Brazilians through the door this summer as they continue to work on a potential deal for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão and maintain interest in Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz.