The Seagulls face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before Leeds United's weekend trip to the south coast.

Brighton midfielder James Milner looks set to miss Saturday’s Premier League reunion with former side Leeds United through injury.

Leeds head to the Amex Stadium on Saturday with the aim of recording back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Daniel Farke’s side beat West Ham 2-1 on Friday evening thanks to goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon, with those three points lifting them in 15th.

Weekend hosts Brighton lost 4-2 at Manchester United last time out and before facing Leeds, have a midweek Carabao Cup fourth-round trip to Arsenal on Wednesday. And speaking ahead of that game, Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed he will not have Milner available.

Asked whether there are any fresh injuries, Hurzeler said: “I think it’s just James. He suffered a small muscle issue so he won’t be available.” The Brighton boss also said he does not expect to have the 39-year-old back in time to face Leeds on Saturday.

With such a quick turnaround between Arsenal on Wednesday and Leeds on Saturday, it is unlikely Milner will recover in time to face his former club. The Thorp Arch academy graduate has played seven Premier League games for Brighton so far this season, six of which have come from the bench.

Triple Brighton injury update ahead of Arsenal and Leeds United

Brighton were also without injured trio Kaoru Mitoma, Joel Veltman and Brajan Gruda at Old Trafford on Saturday, the former of which has been a big miss. Mitoma has been out since the October international break with an ankle injury, having started the season well with a goal and an assist in six league games.

Veltman has been out with a calf injury while Gruda has a knee issue. “They are getting closer but I don’t think they have a chance to be in the squad [vs Arsenal] tomorrow,” Hurzeler added of the trio.

Milner’s injury has come at an unfortunate time for Brighton, who are already light in central midfield with Jack Hinshelwood out due to a long-term ankle injury. Diego Gomez has also been managing fitness issues while the previously impressive Carlos Baleba has struggled in recent weeks.

It will also be a huge blow for Milner, who would no doubt have been looking forward to playing in front of Leeds fans, even as an opposition player. The vastly experienced midfielder remains a much-loved former Thorp Arch academy graduate with many in West Yorkshire hoping to see him break the all-time Premier League appearance record this season.

Milner is currently on 645 Premier League appearances, a tally he has racked up over 23 years since making his debut for Leeds in November 2002, with nine more needed to overtake Gareth Barry. The England international has spent over two decades at the highest level, playing for the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Leeds fans will get a chance to see one former player on Saturday, however, with Georginio Rutter enjoying a decent start to the campaign at Brighton. The Frenchman, who left Elland Road in a £40million deal last year, has two assists to his name in eight Premier League appearances.