Leeds United’s upcoming Premier League hosts have a number of injury issues to manage.

Leeds United’s upcoming Premier League opponents Brighton could be without seven first-team players this weekend after confirmation of a fresh blow.

Daniel Farke’s side head to the Amex Stadium on Saturday looking to record consecutive wins for the first time this season, following last week’s 2-1 victory over West Ham. Brighton lost 4-2 at Manchester United last time out but have impressed early doors, beating the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle.

The Seagulls suffered a fresh injury blow during that defeat to Manchester United, with head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirming James Milner had picked up a ‘small muscle issue’. The former Leeds midfielder is not expected to be fit in time to feature against his boyhood club on Saturday.

Asked on Tuesday whether there are any fresh injuries ahead of Brighton’s Carabao Cup fourth-round trip to Arsenal, Hurzeler said: “I think it’s just James. He suffered a small muscle issue so he won’t be available.” The Seagulls boss also said he does not expect to have the 39-year-old back in time to face Leeds.

Alongside Milner, a trio of long-term Brighton absentees are expected to miss Saturday’s visit of Leeds to the south coast. Midfielder Jack Hinshelwood is out of action with an ankle injury while Adam Webster and Solly March have knee injuries.

Neither March nor Webster are expected back until the new year, while no clear return date has been attributed to Hinshelwood. All three are virtually guaranteed to miss Brighton’s weekend meeting with Leeds, while Milner is also highly likely to miss out given the quick turnaround from their midweek game against Arsenal.

Which other Brighton players are doubtful to face Leeds United?

Hurzeler has also been unable to call on defender Joel Veltman (calf) and midfielder Brajan Gruda (knee) in recent weeks, the pair not featuring for their club since before the October international break. One of Brighton’s most notable absences, however, is Kaoru Mitoma who has missed his side’s last two games with an ankle injury.

Mitoma enjoyed an impressive start to the season with one goal and one assist in his first four appearances, with the Japan international regarded as one of Brighton’s most dangerous attackers. The Seagulls even rejected a reported £75million bid for their tricky winger from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.

Asked about the fitness of Veltman, Gruda and Mitoma on Tuesday, Hurzeler said: “They are getting closer but I don’t think they have a chance to be in the squad [vs Arsenal] tomorrow.”

It remains to be seen if any of the aforementioned trio will be fit in time to face Leeds on Saturday, with Hurzeler likely to provide another update at some point between Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal and that weekend Premier League fixture. But the quick turnaround would make it difficult for any to start, given they won’t even be in the squad midweek.

Regarding Leeds team news, fans will hope for a positive update on Willy Gnonto who has not played since mid-September due to a combination of calf problems and hernia surgery. Noah Okafor got 45 minutes against West Ham and continues to be carefully managed, while Gabriel Gudmundsson was forced off in Friday’s win after an awkward fall.