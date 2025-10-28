Leeds United head to the Amex Stadium for another massive Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Premier League have confirmed their latest round of referee appointments with Michael Oliver to take charge of Brighton vs Leeds United.

Daniel Farke’s side head to the Amex Stadium on Saturday looking to build on last week’s impressive 2-1 win over West Ham. Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon put the Whites 2-0 up inside 15 minutes and they largely defended that lead well, but for a late Mateus Fernandes consolation.

Leeds have not won back-to-back games yet this season and face a tough challenge on Saturday, with Brighton looking better than their spot in 13th suggests. The Seagulls lost 4-2 at Manchester United last time out but have already taken three points from Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

With no Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Leeds’ trip to Brighton will be one of five fixtures to kickstart this weekend and the Premier League have now confirmed which officials will be down at the Amex Stadium. Referee Oliver will be assisted by Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring, with Steve Martin as fourth official and Neil Davies on VAR duties.

Oliver is one of the Premier League’s most experienced referees and has regularly been picked to represent English officials in European and international competition. This season, he has been in the middle during eight of the nine gameweeks, blowing for 22.13 fouls and brandishing 2.5 yellow cards per game on average.

Daniel Farke wasn’t happy with Michael Oliver last time out

Leeds have already had Oliver as referee for one Premier League game this season and he was not in manager Farke’s good books by full-time. The experienced official took charge of last month’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and gave the Cherries a debatable early free-kick, from which Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring.

A lot of Leeds fans believed their side should instead have had the free-kick, with Sean Longstaff pushed to the ground in the build-up to the eventual incident. However, Oliver blew for a foul when Anton Stach bumped into the back of Bournemouth midfielder Christie just outside his own box.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth pointed to the push on Longstaff as reason for Leeds to feel aggrieved but Farke was far from happy with the free-kick that was actually awarded. He even went on to suggest his side might have taken all three points, were it not for that decision from Oliver.

"I think we would have deserved to not have the free-kick given, probably the softest free-kick given this weekend," he said after full-time on the night. "It's not a foul for me at Premier League level. We probably would have won without this free-kick conceded.

“Sometimes the feeling is they would have deserved a bit more luck. If they keep going like this that when it really counts to have the results to stay in this league we deserve to get a bit of luck at some moments. I'm pretty happy so far with the season."