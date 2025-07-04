Leeds United have released their official 2025/26 Premier League home kit.

The Whites have unveiled their home strip for the upcoming 2025/26 Premier League campaign with 'matchday ritual' inspiration.

United will take to the field this coming season in their classic white home shirt, which features a Lowfields Tunnel-inspired trim at the base of the sleeves and collar.

"For generations of Leeds United fans, the journey through the colourfully tiled tunnel on a matchday is more than a passage, it's a ritual and a symbolic gateway to Elland Road," an official Leeds statement read on Friday morning.

"The 25/26 home kit is a testament to Leeds United's enduring identity and resilience, with the traditional white, blue and yellow colours across the shirt, shorts, and socks, which is recognised around the world. This classic aesthetic provides a clean and timeless foundation, allowing the significant mosaic design elements to truly shine."

The 'iconic white colour palette' is emblazoned with principal shirt sponsor Red Bull, which will also feature on this season's adult and women's kits. Shirts are available to fans now, as of 8am on Friday, July 4.

When will the shirt be worn?

Leeds can be expected to don their new home shirt in pre-season friendlies versus Manchester United, Villarreal and AC Milan, as well as on their training camp in Germany.

United will wear their new home kit for the first time in a competitive match on the opening gameweek of the season at home to Everton, on Monday, August 18.