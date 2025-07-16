Leeds United look set to bolster their midfield ranks in the coming days as a deal for Sean Longstaff progresses. A package worth £12million plus £3m add-ons has been agreed upon and the 27-year-old is expected to leave Newcastle United’s pre-season camp in Austria to finalise a move to Elland Road.

Shortly after news broke of a deal for Longstaff, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that personal terms have also been agreed for Anton Stach, who the YEP exclusively named as a viable transfer target for Leeds earlier this month. Hoffenheim are thought to want around £17m plus add-ons for the 6ft 4ins German.

Should they manage to get deals over the line for both then Daniel Farke will have some big decisions to make in midfield, with Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev also fighting for minutes. Below, the YEP has taken a look at what Leeds’ strongest current XI would look like with Longstaff and Stach both included.

GK: Karl Darlow Leeds will be expected to sign a first-choice goalkeeper but for now, it's Darlow's spot after his role in last season's title run-in. Has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt and will more likely provide capable cover.

RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign. Test will be how he copes defensively against the world's best wingers, and a more experienced back-up would do no harm.

CB: Joe Rodon Leeds confirmed the signing of Sebastiaan Bornauw recently but the ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol last month, and he is expected to come straight into the starting-XI. The 26-year-old Slovenian international is right-footed but can operate on the left, and would significantly improve the physical presence of Farke's defensive unit alongside Rodon.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The YEP reported on interest in Gudmundsson last month and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career, with plenty of attacking threat to offer.

CDM: Ethan Ampadu Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since.