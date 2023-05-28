Leeds United news as target set for ‘medical’ with European club

Leeds United take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in their final Premier League game of the season. The Whites need to win and hope both Everton and Leicester City drop points if they are to stay in the top flight.

Sam Allardyce’s side lost 3-1 away at West Ham last time out. Here is a look at the latest headlines regarding the club....

Midfielder to join new club

Branco van den Boomen, who is said to be a target for both Leeds and Aston Villa, is edging towards a move to Ajax. The midfielder is leaving Toulouse and is poised to have a ‘medical’ with the Eredivisie giants, as per reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Play-offs at Wembley

Midfielder Alfie McCalmont will be in League Two play-off final action on Sunday for loan club Carlisle United, along with former Whites striker Ryan Edmondson. The Cumbrians take on Stockport County at Wembley with a place in League One at stake for the winner.

Target eyed by Brentford

As covered by the YEP earlier on Sunday, Brentford are ready to step up their pursuit of Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Sweden international played for the Sky Blues in their play-off final loss to Luton Town on Saturday.

Leeds-linked boss to become available