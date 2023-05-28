Leeds United know what they need to do against Tottenham Hotspur today and what must happen in Everton and Leicester City’s matches for them to avoid relegation.

It’s set to be a nervous afternoon at Elland Road and it will take something special for the Whites to retain their status in the Premier League and avoid playing in the EFL Championship next season. Meanwhile, there are also plenty of transfer news stories still making headlines ahead of the crucial round of matches.

The future of a current Leeds player appears to have been decided by all parties involved regardless of if the club dropped out of the top flight or not. Elsewhere, a coach who was previously linked with the vacancy at Elland Road is set to leave his current club this month. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Sunday, May 28:

Leeds United star’s future decided ‘regardless’ of final day results

It looks like Weston McKenie will not be returning to Leeds United permanently even if they do survive and retain their Premier League status. Previous reports have claimed that Leeds have a right to buy the United States midfielder from Juventus for €34.5 million.

However, a report from GiveMeSport (via The Athletic) says that neither the club nor the player are showing any interest in extending his stay. It is reported that, regardless of what happens in the final round of fixtures, McKennie will return to the Serie A club.

Iraola to leave Rayo Vallecano

Several coaches were linked with the Leeds United vacancy earlier this season including Ray Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola. Now, per Mundo Deportivo, the 40-year old will leave the La Liga club at the end of the current season with the Red Stripes currently sitting 12th in the Spanish top flight.

