1 . Illan Meslier

Long-established but still young keeper Meslier was immediately taken out of the firing line by Sam Allardyce upon his arrival at the club following a string of errors from the Frenchman who was clearly struggling for confidence. But Meslier has been superb at his best and is a keeper who has designs of making the France senior squad. There is bound to be interest in the 23-year-old this summer and there would have to be big question marks about his future, especially if Leeds go down. Photo: STEVE BARDENS