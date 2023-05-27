Iraola is the subject of reported interest from LaLiga rivals Sevilla and Villarreal following Leeds’ approach to Rayo earlier this season, in the wake of Jesse Marsch’s sacking.

The former Athletic Bilbao man was understood to be one of Leeds’ primary targets to replace Marsch in February, then-director of football Victor Orta engaging in talks with the Vallecas hierarchy. Ultimately, Leeds were unable to persuade Iraola to depart and an agreement could not be reached between the clubs.

Iraola will not enter into contract re-negotiations at the end of the season and amid mounting speculation regarding his future, has spoken definitively of his plans upon the expiry of his deal.

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 26: Andoni Iraola, Head Coach of Rayo Vallecano, inspects the pitch prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on April 26, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

"It's hard to keep secrets. I'm not going to continue as coach but I don't want this to be a farewell.

"We have little chance of achieving something important for the club. I have already told the club. The decision has nothing to do with another club, it is to continue or not. From 5 June we will start thinking about the future but the decision has nothing to do with the club. It is not a decision taken from one day to the next, it has not been a surprise for the club.

"In the end we spoke again and my decision was made. I've been very happy here for three years. I think it's the right time.”

