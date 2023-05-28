The veteran coach believes his Leeds group need to exhibit the willingness to run themselves ragged for the good of the team, in order to stand the best chance of staying in the Premier League.

Leeds’ ability to outrun opponents was a key facet to the squad’s success in the aftermath of promotion under Marcelo Bielsa. During the Whites’ first campaign back in the top flight, Bielsa’s Leeds outran the overwhelming majority of opposing teams and subsequently finished in ninth place.

Discussing the current crop’s chances of picking up three points this afternoon, Allardyce said: “A player doesn't not put a shift in, he looks like he doesn't put a shift in but the stats tell you he [does].

Marcelo Bielsa, then-manager of Leeds United and Sam Allardyce, then-manager of West Bromwich Albion shake hands after the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on December 29, 2020 (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"The fear stops him doing what he's good at, that's his problem. If you've got the fear it makes life extremely difficult to function the best way you can.

"It's not fitness, you're mentally blocked. Stats lads said we were right up there and better than Newcastle, in the top two in the Premier League that weekend.

"If we can't run we can't win,” Allardyce added.

Leeds’ running ability was the team’s great leveller against sides with sizeable cash reserves and oil state wealth during the 2020/21 campaign. In recent weeks and months, though, the squad’s fitness appears to have been called into question following comments made by the likes of Allardyce and defender Luke Ayling.

“I think in years gone past, teams feared us when it comes to a running point of view and our fitness and stuff and I just don’t feel like it’s there this season,” Ayling said after the Whites’ defeat by West Ham United last time out.

“We start so well, we start bright, we score a goal then they score a goal. That can happen at this level, but then we came out for the second half and we just can’t go again so it’s very disappointing.”