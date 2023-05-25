Leeds United take on Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Sunday as the 2022/23 season comes to an end. The Whites need to win and hope Everton and Leicester City fail to pick up three points if they are to stay in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce’s side were beaten 3-1 away at West Ham last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Winger wanted

Leeds winger Jack Harrison has been identified as a potential ‘target’ for West Ham ahead of the next transfer window, as per The Sun. The report also suggests Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes are on the Hammers’ radar as well as midfield duo James Ward-Prowse and Joao Palhinha at Southampton and Fulham respectively.

Harrison, 26, has been linked with Newcastle United over recent times and his future with the Whites could be flung up in the air if they are indeed relegated to the Championship this weekend. He has been with the Yorkshire club since joining on an initial loan deal from Manchester City back in 2018 before his switch was made permanent and he has since scored 33 goals in 204 games in all competitions.

Midfielder returns

Salford City have confirmed on their retained list that midfielder Jack Jenkins has returned to Leeds. The 21-year-old was given the green light to drop into League Two on a temporary basis last August but his time in the North West has been plagued by injury problems.

He has played just six times for the Ammies as they gear up for another campaign in the fourth tier after losing to Stockport County in the play-offs. Ex-Whites stopper Alex Cairns also spent last term on loan with at the Peninsula Stadium.

Italian club eyed

French news outlet L’Equipe report Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani is in ‘advanced talks’ with Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari owners (QSI) regarding a stake in relegated Serie A club Sampdoria. The report also states QSI could even be willing to invest in the Whites in the future so this is something to keep an eye out for.

Defender sends message

As covered by the YEP, Everton defender James Tarkowski has sent out a defiant message to relegation rivals Leeds and Leicester City. He has said: “I’ve not focused on other teams too much. Obviously, you see the results but then people try to paint pictures in certain ways. Ultimately, it’s in our hands. We’re in the better position of the three teams down there. We know we need to win and that’s all we focus on.