'Not too sure' - Ryan Mason on big problem for Leeds United's final day visitors Tottenham
Eighth-placed Tottenham took a 1-0 lead in Saturday’s hosting of Brentford through a brilliant Harry Kane scorcher from a free-kick but Thomas Frank’s visitors hit back to leave with a 3-1 victory through a Bryan Mbeumo brace and Yoane Wissa strike.
Spurs have now conceded 62 goals this Premier League season from their 37 games and Mason admits he cannot pinpoint one particular reason why.
"Not too sure,” said Mason at Saturday’s post-match press conference as quoted by football.london, asked what has happened to a team who were so good defensively last year. “Obviously we’re conceding a lot of goals for different reasons.
"But I thought today we showed a lot of courage in the first half. We were brave, played good match with the ball but in the second half the intensity dropped. Understandable to a certain extent because we've been working a different way for such a long time. We just needed to take our opportunities when they came our way. They really took their opportunities in the second half - three or four shots on target and three goals so difficult to take.”