"Not too sure,” said Mason at Saturday’s post-match press conference as quoted by football.london, asked what has happened to a team who were so good defensively last year. “Obviously we’re conceding a lot of goals for different reasons.

"But I thought today we showed a lot of courage in the first half. We were brave, played good match with the ball but in the second half the intensity dropped. Understandable to a certain extent because we've been working a different way for such a long time. We just needed to take our opportunities when they came our way. They really took their opportunities in the second half - three or four shots on target and three goals so difficult to take.”