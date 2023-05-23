Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Not too sure' - Ryan Mason on big problem for Leeds United's final day visitors Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have a big defensive problem ahead of Sunday’s final day visit to Leeds United and interim boss Ryan Mason is not exactly sure what’s causing it.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 23rd May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Eighth-placed Tottenham took a 1-0 lead in Saturday’s hosting of Brentford through a brilliant Harry Kane scorcher from a free-kick but Thomas Frank’s visitors hit back to leave with a 3-1 victory through a Bryan Mbeumo brace and Yoane Wissa strike.

Spurs have now conceded 62 goals this Premier League season from their 37 games and Mason admits he cannot pinpoint one particular reason why.

"Not too sure,” said Mason at Saturday’s post-match press conference as quoted by football.london, asked what has happened to a team who were so good defensively last year. “Obviously we’re conceding a lot of goals for different reasons.

PROBLEM: For Tottenham and interim boss Ryan Mason, above, pictured during Saturday's 3-1 loss at home to Brentford. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.PROBLEM: For Tottenham and interim boss Ryan Mason, above, pictured during Saturday's 3-1 loss at home to Brentford. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.
PROBLEM: For Tottenham and interim boss Ryan Mason, above, pictured during Saturday's 3-1 loss at home to Brentford. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

"But I thought today we showed a lot of courage in the first half. We were brave, played good match with the ball but in the second half the intensity dropped. Understandable to a certain extent because we've been working a different way for such a long time. We just needed to take our opportunities when they came our way. They really took their opportunities in the second half - three or four shots on target and three goals so difficult to take.”

