Leeds United are preparing for a crunch game in the Premier League this weekend as they seek the three points they need in order to have a chance at survival.

The Whites take on Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Sunday and need other results to go their way to finish 17th, ahead of Everton and Leicester City.

Busy summers of transfers are expected all around with sides preparing for another action-packed season to come. What Leeds will be able to do on the transfer window will depend on their league status.

They may need to sell some stars to help fund other business but a number of players will be available on free.

Clubs in the Championship are in the process of announcing their released lists and there are more than 100 stars from the experienced to the young that could be snapped up on a free transfer.

Birmingham City -

Maxime Colin (defender)

Harlee Dean (defender)

Troy Deeney (striker)

George Friend (defender)

Jordan Graham (midfielder)

Kevin Long (defender)

Blackburn Rovers -

Bradley Dack (midfielder)

Ben Brereton Diaz (striker)

Daniel Ayala (defender)

Dan Butterworth (striker)

Blackpool -

Liam Bridcutt (midfielder)

Luke Garbutt (defender)

Harvey Hughes (defender)

Beryly Lubala (midfielder)

Gary Madine (striker)

Chris Maxwell (goalkeeper)

Kevin Stewart (midfielder)

Joe Strawn (midfielder)

Keshi Anderson (midfielder)

Stuart Moore (goalkeeper)

Curtis Nelson (defender)

Jordan Thorniley (defender)

Bristol City -

After starting nine consecutive league games for Bristol City, the 25-year-old has been named on the bench for the side’s last two fixtures. Robins boss Nigel Pearson said in March the full-back’s future was still undecided, while Dasilva, who came through the academy at Chelsea, can play as a left or right-back.

Nathan Baker (defender)

Jay Dasilva (defender)

Taylor Moore (defender)

James Morton (midfielder)

Burnley -

TBA

Cardiff City -

TBA

Coventry City -

TBA

Huddersfield Town -

Josh Ruffels (defender)

Tomáš Vaclík (goalkeeper)

Florian Kamberi (forward)

Rolando Aarons (midfielder)

Ryan Schofield (goalkeeper)

Matty Daly (midfielder)

Romoney Crichlow (defender)

Danny Grant (midfielder)

Hull City -

Callum Elder (defender)

Tyler Smith (striker)

Billy Chadwick (striker)

Luton Town -

TBA

Middlesbrough -

Luke Daniels (goalkeeper)

Darnell Fisher (defender)

Joe Lumley (goalkeeper)

Grant Hall (defender)

Isiah Cornet (midfielder)

Joe Ridley (midfielder)

Oliver Swan (goalkeeper)

Alfie Doherty (midfielder)

Millwall -

Scott Malone (defender)

Mason Bennett (striker)

Norwich City -

Sam Byram (defender)

Michael McGovern (goalkeeper)

Josh Martin (midfielder)

Danel Sinani (midfielder)

Teemu Pukki (striker)

Preston North End -

Aaron Bennett (midfielder)

Dana Amaral (midfielder)

Harry Nevin (defender)

Lewis Coulton (defender)

Matthew Olosunde (full back)

QPR -

Leon Balogun (defender)

Luke Amos (midfielder)

Olamide Shodipo (midfielder)

Charlie Owens (midfielder)

Ody Alfa (striker)

Reading -

Scott Dann (defender)

Luke Southwood (goalkeeper)

Shane Long (striker)

Liam Moore (defender)

Lucas Joao (striker)

Dejan Tetek (midfielder)

Rotherham United -

Wes Harding (defender)

Robbie Hemfrey (goalkeeper)

Mackenzie Warne (midfielder)

Sheffield United -

TBA

Stoke City -

Sam Clucas (midfielder)

Demeaco Duhaney (defender)

Aden Flint (defender)

Morgan Fox (defender)

Phil Jagielka (defender)

Tashan Oakley-Boothe (midfielder)

Nick Powell (midfielder)

Gabriel Adebambo (defender)

Jacob Holland-Wilkinson (striker)

Tommy Jackson (goalkeeper)

George Lewis (midfielder)

Dan Malone (midfielder)

Luke Redfern (defender)

Josh Roney (defender)

Douglas James-Taylor (striker)

Sunderland -

TBA

Swansea City -

Ryan Manning (defender)

Joel Latibeaudiere (defender)

Kyle Naughton (defender)

Andreas Sondergaard (goalkeeper)

Tivonge Rushesha (midfielder)

Daniel Williams (midfielder)

Watford -

TBA

West Brom -

Jake Livermore (midfielder)

Tom Rogic (midfielder)

Kean Bryan (defender)

Wigan -