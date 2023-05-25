Leeds sit 19th ahead of the final day and must beat Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road and hope other results go their way in order to retain their top-flight status.

Gelhardt has not been involved at Leeds since January after moving to the Stadium of Light on loan. He has played 20 times in the Championship and helped Sunderland reach the play-offs.

He scored three goals and provided three assists during his time on loan as Luton Town beat the Black Cats in the play-off semi-final to end Sunderland’s campaign.

Leeds defender Cody Drameh is poised to feature for the Hatters at Wembley this weekend after an impressive loan spell - and Robinson feels his loan club will also aim to keep a hold of him.

Robinson feels relegation could provide Gelhardt with more opportunitiesat the club but admits his future could depend on the options Leeds have up front next term.

“I think both clubs will probably try [Sunderland for Gelhardt and Luton for Drameh],” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“Gelhardt is coming up against Bamford, Rodrigo and Rutter, who has hardly played. You question what’s going to happen.

“I think Gelhardt’s next move is very dependent on the players who are in the current squad. If Leeds are in the Championship, he’s proved he can do it at that level.

“He’s a good young player who has a part to play at Leeds United. If Leeds stay up, a further loan could be an option for another year of development.”

Gelhardt penned a farewell message to Sunderland earlier this week and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play for the club.

“Thank you everyone I enjoyed every minute,” he wrote on Facebook.