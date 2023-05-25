'Singing' - James Tarkowski makes Leeds United declaration and reveals manager's Everton message

Everton approached last weekend’s penultimate round of the season with their safety bid back in their own hands but the Toffees then gave Leeds an opportunity to grasp the initiative by dropping two points in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Leeds, though, then fluffed their lines in the following day’s clash at West Ham in which a 3-1 defeat has now left Sam Allardyce’s second-bottom side needing slip ups from both fourth-bottom Everton and third-bottom Leicester in addition to beating final day visitors Tottenham in order to stay up.

The odds are firmly stacked against United’s favour and Everton know that victory from their final day hosting of Bournemouth will definitely see them safe. That was only made possible by Leeds blowing their chance at West Ham but Tarkowski insists he has been placing minimal focus on Everton’s relegation rivals and is concentrating solely on the straightforward equation in hand.

RELAXED: Everton and defender James Tarkowski, above, ahead of the final day shoot out with Leeds United and Leicester City. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

The centre-back has also revealed the “relaxed” ways of “singing” boss Dyche which he says are rubbing off on his Toffees players. Speaking to evertonfc.com, Tarkowski was asked about his side’s survival destiny now being back in their own hands and admitted: “That's it and that's what we wanted. I've not focused on other teams too much.

"Obviously, you see the results but then people try to paint pictures in certain ways. Ultimately, it's in our hands. We're in the better position of the three teams down there. We know we need to win and that's all we focus on.

"It takes away any temptation to looking over at other teams or hoping someone can do you a favour. It's all about the job we do - how we prepare and how we play. We don't need to be worrying about anyone else.”

