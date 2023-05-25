Leeds United's predicted line-up v Tottenham with changes, player return and who starts upfront

Leeds United quite simply must beat Sunday’s visitors Tottenham Hotspur to stand any chance whatsoever of staying up – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Leeds approached last weekend’s hosting of West Ham with their survival destiny back in their own hands and knowing that two wins from their final two games would secure their Premier League status. Leeds, though, limped to a 3-1 defeat against the Irons and also lost striker Patrick Bamford to injury midway through the first half. Rodrigo subsequently went upfront but was then suffering with a foot problem (plantar fascia) through which he soldiered on to complete the duration of the game.
Whites boss Sam Allardyce had made two changes to his team for the contest as Pascal Struijk replaced the suspended Junior Firpo at left back and Adam Forshaw came in for Sam Greenwood in midfield. Willy Gnonto was then sent on to replace the injured Bamford.
Firpo is now back from suspension but there are obvious doubts about Bamford and Rodrigo and this is the XI that we think will start out for the must-win clash against Spurs.
1. GK - Joel Robles
Allardyce brought in the experienced Spaniard straight away to replace a struggling Illan Meslier in goal and Robles looks all set to stay between the sticks for Sunday's Spurs visit. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Chief alternative Rasmus Kristensen is being deployed as a centre-back by Allardyce so Ayling looks an automatic pick at right back unless the Whites boss suddenly switches things up which is not impossible, much depending on Liam Cooper's condition. Photo: Stu Forster
3. CB - Rasmus Kristensen
Captain Liam Cooper returned from a recent glute issue to make the bench at West Ham but stayed there as an unused sub. It wouldn't be the biggest surprise in the world if Cooper now came back into a struggling defence but Allardyce has gone with Kristensen as a centre-back for all three games in charge so the percentage call is that he will stay there, especially with Cooper having not played a single minute since the 4-1 loss at Bournemouth. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
4. CB - Max Wober
Wober is also an option at left back but the Austrian looks fairly sure to stay at the heart of the defence. Photo: Stu Forster