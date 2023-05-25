Leeds United's predicted line-up v Tottenham with changes, player return and who starts upfront

3 . CB - Rasmus Kristensen

Captain Liam Cooper returned from a recent glute issue to make the bench at West Ham but stayed there as an unused sub. It wouldn't be the biggest surprise in the world if Cooper now came back into a struggling defence but Allardyce has gone with Kristensen as a centre-back for all three games in charge so the percentage call is that he will stay there, especially with Cooper having not played a single minute since the 4-1 loss at Bournemouth. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY