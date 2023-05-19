Leeds United are preparing to take on West Ham United on Sunday as they look to stay in the battle for safety heading into the final weekend. Sam Allardyce’s men have just two games remaining at this point, and they find themselves one point from safety, facing Tottenham at home after their trip to the London Stadium this weekend.

The Whites may well need a result this weekend if they are to stand a real chance of beating relegation, and it will be interesting to see how they respond to that pressure. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Relegation plan

Leeds are being tipped to sell as many as five players this summer should they suffer relegation. It’s claimed the Whites have a plan to raise around £100million should they drop down to the Championship, and that plan involves the sale of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto, Illan Meslier and Patrick Bamford.

Those claims come from a report from The Telegraph, who say the Leeds squad will be radically reshaped should their survival bid fail.

Allardyce hint

Allardyce has spoken about a potential change of system for Leeds this weekend when they go up against the Hammers.

“We’ve been talking about that in terms of who do we fit into that position or do we perhaps change the system to a different way of playing,” said Allardyce in his pre-match press conference. “We’ve got to look at what West Ham did last night, last week, and look at what players we have available and pick a system to suit our team that’s available.”

Antonio blow

West Ham could be without Michail Antonio this weekend after Thursday night’s European efforts. With safety all-but sealed, the Hammers can now concentrate on their European efforts, and they were busy with European action on Thursday night, facing AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands in their Europa Conference League semi-final.

A Pablo Fornals strike late on sealed the clash, but the Hammers wound up progressing to the final of the competition with a two-goal advantage, winning 3-1 on aggregate. Concerningly for David Moyes’ men, though, star striker Michail Antonio limped off with an injury late in the game.