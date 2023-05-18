“Well, that’s a great question. I think that it is a difficult situation. If you find that the teams down there on the Saturday have picked up three points and it’s almost a near certainty that you have to get three points to stay in the race. So when it comes around and what the situation is when we get to Sunday afternoon, we have to deal with it, we have to accept it and we have to make it spur on to the best performance we can give, no matter what goes on on Saturday. We have to deliver a three point scenario at West Ham to try and save our Premier League status and handling the pressure that comes with that is a big question of can you? They certainly handled that pressure last week, apart from course, as I said before, apart from the silly errors we gave away and the penalties but I’m pleased we’ve had the reaction we’ve had. When you consider that Newcastle just have just battered Brighton 4-1, again gives an indicator of where we’ve come in a short period of time. I suppose you could say when Manchester City battered Real Madrid and you look at when played there and what we did to try and stay in the game. It shows some good indicators without any points on the board of course or without three points. But I think we’re moving in the right direction and the players’ confidence should be a little better and deliver that performance to try and win but the crucial factor will be obviously trying to try to obtain our first clean sheet.”