The Whites find themselves in desperate need for an away win as they head into their last two games of the season, sitting one point from safety as they head to the capital. Sam Allardyce’s men face Tottenham at home in their final game of the season, but they may need to get at least a point this weekend to take the race to the final day - depending on results elsewhere.

In contrast, West Ham are all-but safe and are likely to be mathematically safe even if they lose this weekend.

The Hammers have improved significantly over the last week, and they have managed that while putting greater emphasis on the Europa Conference League, reaching the final of the competition on Friday. All concentration will be on that final for West Ham from this point, but BBC pundit Sutton still believes the Hammers will deny Leeds a much-needed away win.

“West Ham are essentially safe now – Southampton and Leicester cannot catch them and, while Leeds can still finish level with them on points, it would take a big swing in goal difference for Sam Allardyce’s side to go above them,” Sutton told the BBC.

“So, Hammers boss David Moyes has been quite entitled to focus on his side’s Europa Conference League semi-final with his team selections in the past week or so, even if it has meant they have lost four of their past five Premier League games. I know what Big Sam is trying to do at Leeds, but he was given such a short space of time to make a difference that appointing him was a massive gamble.

“Leeds have only won two away league games all season and they probably won’t try to play much football here. The plan will be to keep West Ham out and try to nick this. Will it work? No, I don’t think so. I can see them getting another draw, which is not what they need. Prediction: West Ham 0-0 Leeds.“

Redknapp sees hope for Leeds

Unlike Sutton, Sky Sports pundit Redknapp believes West Ham’s European efforts may give Leeds the foot in the door they need to get a result at the London Stadium.

“That Leeds game is a big one,” said the former Liverpool midfielder. “To go to West Ham, who have just got to a major final, it might be a good time to play them.