Leeds United continue to fight for their Premier League survival, but in the background, talk over a takeover is ongoing.

Part-owners, 49ers Enterprises, upped their investment in recent times, and they are expected to take full control of the club. But with the relegation battle ongoing, many fans are getting a little nervous about the lack of progress. There are fears the 49ers will stay away from a full purchase if Leeds are to be relegated, but that is not neccesarily the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we round up all the latest news surrounding a possible takeover at Elland Road.

Radrizzani plan

Current Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani may already be preparing for life after Elland Road, according to reports in Italy.

Il Secolo are reporting that Radrizzani has entered the bidding to buy Italian club Sampdoria. It’s claimed the Whites chief has offered £78million to buy the once huge Serie A outfit. Frontrunners Barnaba are said to be having trouble getting a deal over the line, and that could give Radrizzani his opportunity.

The move points to Radrizzani’s potential exit from Leeds, and it will be encouraging news for the element of the Whites support that want to see a takeover.

The relegation factor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our very own Graham Smyth said recently in a fans Q and A: “A few weeks ago I might have predicted that relegation would keep Andrea Radrizzani in place. My thinking was two-fold. One – Radrizzani could perhaps look at a Championship season, aided by parachute payments, and see a good chance to lead the club back up at the first time of asking, in order to reap full price for Leeds next summer. My second thought was that the 49ers got into this to own a Premier League club.

“But the way things have gone, the departure of Victor Orta and the introduction of Sam Allardyce was as sure a sign as any that the project had come to an abrupt end. Supporters have also run out of patience with the current regime, that much is abundantly clear. The ownership situation has been under discussion in the boardroom for months on end but now we’re at a point where Leeds need to be making two firm plans – one for the drop and one for staying up. Staying up is easy – the 49ers pay the previously agreed price and Radrizzani says goodbye.

“Going down complicates it a little more but if the two parties can come to an agreed price then the best thing for the club is that it comes under new ownership. I’m not sure how much tolerance the fanbase will have for anything else.”

Regulators incoming

According to Football Insider, the UK government are set to install a new board of independent football regulators amid concern over club ownership on the isles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have released a white paper outlining the scope of the proposed changes, which would allow the board to put in a new owners and director’s test. That’s something to keep an eye on given the new Leeds owners may have to pass that test should they wish to take majority ownership.