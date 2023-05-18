West Ham United have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Leeds United this weekend.

The Whites are gearing up for a trip to the capital this Sunday, facing West Ham in another crucial clash in their bid to beat the drop. Sam Allardyce’s men are one point from safety with just two games to play, and with a tough-looking home clash with Tottenham to come in their final outing, this one could be pivotal if Leeds are to stay up.

West Ham are almost certainly safe, and they are likely to be mathematically safe after this weekend, sitting six points ahead of Leeds with a far superior goal difference with only six points still up for grabs, while they are five ahead of Everton in 17th place.

The Hammers can now concentrate on their European efforts, and they were busy with European action on Thursday night, facing AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands in their Europa Conference League semi-final. A Pablo Fornals strike late on sealed the clash, but the Hammers wound up progressing to the final of the competition with a two-goal advantage, winning 3-1 on aggregate.

Concerningly for David Moyes’ men, though, star striker Michail Antonio limped off with an injury late in the game. Antonio limped off in the 84th minute having returned after missing last weekend’s clash with Brentford. It remains to be seen whether it is a setback with relating to the same injury, but it seems unlikely the forward will be back in time for Sunday, given the short turnaround.