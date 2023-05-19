Leeds news you can trust since 1890
David Moyes reveals injuries for Leeds United's hosts West Ham with star out

Boss David Moyes has revealed fresh injuries for West Ham ahead of the huge clash against relegation-threatened visitors Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 19th May 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:17 BST

Moyes’ side booked their place in the Europa Conference League final on Thursday evening as a 1-0 victory at AZ Alkmaar sealed a 3-1 victory on aggregate and date against Fiorentina on Wednesday, June 7.

Moyes, though, speaking at his pre-match press conference and as quoted by the BBC, has now revealed that his side suffered a “couple of injuries" in Holland which would need to be assessed ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Whites. Michail Antonio missed last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Brentford having suffered a calf injury during the first leg victory against AZ Alkmaar in East London.

The striker returned to start Thursday night’s second leg in the Netherlands but was taken off with five minutes left. Said Benramha and Lucas Paqueta were also substituted during the second half of Thursday night's success.

INJURIES UPDATE: From West Ham boss David Moyes. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.INJURIES UPDATE: From West Ham boss David Moyes. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.
Defender Vladimír Coufal, meanwhile, returned to the bench for Thursday night’s encounter having missed West Ham’s last three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in the 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Italian international forward Gianluca Scamacca has not featured for the Irons since March and is recovering from surgery on a right knee external meniscus tear.

