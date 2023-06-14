Leeds United are still searching for a new manager as the summer transfer window swings open.

The Whites are still assessing their options as they prepare for a Championship campaign, with interviews set to take place to determine who will get the Elland Road job. Leeds will then be able to kick on with their summer transfer plans, and they will be determined not to fall behind ahead of what will be a tricky summer to navigate following relegation.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Rutter latest

Georginio Rutter was a strange signing for Leeds last season, arriving in January on a huge fee only to feature sparingly.

According to German newspaper Bild, Rutter is now being linked with an exit ahead of the new season, though only on a loan deal. It’s claimed Hoffenheim want to re-sign Rutter on a loan deal for the whole of next season, and it might be something the Whites will consider.

Leeds could potentially allow Rutter to return to where he is comfortable - where he has impressed in the past - and allow him to develop in a top division while also saving on his likely large wage while they battle it out in the Championship.

Potter view

Leeds United’s manager hunt is in its final stages with an appointment expected next week, but movement in the bookies odds has supporters questioning the shortlist.

Graham Potter’s odds have come down, sparking speculation among fans that he might be closing in on the job. Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, was reportedly the subject of an attempted Leeds hijack, as they sought to derail a Celtic return. The YEP reported this morning, however, that Leeds have not met with Rodgers and while he is well liked at Elland Road, the ex-Leicester City boss has not been considered particularly keen on the role or an obtainable target. Daniel Farke and Carlos Corberan are among those Leeds have looked at and both appear to represent a realistic appointment.

As for Potter, he’s a manager Leeds like, they would have considered him but they don’t consider him a realistic target.

Llorente update

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is still of interest to Italian side AS Roma despite the Serie A club’s unwillingness to part with £15 million for his services.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MAY 31: Diego Llorente of AS Roma collects his runners-up medal after his team's defeat during the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 final match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at Puskas Arena on May 31, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Llorente is due to return to Thorp Arch next month upon the expiry of his loan deal in the Italian capital but it is expected the Spaniard’s future still lies away from Elland Road. The 29-year-old left Yorkshire in January due to a lack of game-time under previous head coach Jesse Marsch, who also cited personal reasons as a motivating factor for Llorente’s loan exit.

After the World Cup Finals last December, Llorente penned a new contract at Leeds tying him to the club until 2026 but was soon shipped out on loan to the UEFA Europa League finalists. Roma have this week added central defender Evan Ndicka on a free transfer from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, intensifying competition for places in Jose Mourinho’s squad.