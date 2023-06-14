Leeds United miss out on ‘target’ as Premier League transfer confirmed
Leeds United won’t be signing at least one of their reported targets, with a Premier League club getting there first.
Leeds United have officially lost the race to sign Liverpool veteran James Milner.
The Whites are preparing for a season in the Championship, and they are still looking for a new boss as pre-season approaches. Ahead of a second tier campaign, Leeds were reportedly hoping to bag valuable experience in the form of former star Milner, who leaves Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer, making him available on a free transfer.
But Europe-bound Brighton have got there first, confirming they have agreed a deal with the 37-year-old midfielder ahead of the new season.
Milner - who started his career at Elland Road - has won a Premier League and Champions League at Liverpool, and he will now take his vital experience to a Brighton side with plenty of potential, coming off a superb season that saw them qualify for the Europa League.
Speaking about the signing, Brighton boss Robert de Zerbi said: “I’m very glad to welcome James to Brighton. He’s an excellent addition for us and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”
Brighton star Adam Lallana, who worked with Milner at Liverpool, told Brighton’s website: “I look at our dressing room now and characters are building everywhere.
“James has been in the Premier League for a long time, he defines the word professionalism and if we can use the strengths of players like him and others of that ilk and help the group overall it’s only going to help. And he’s older than me so he can have the headlines about being the oldest player in the group!
“I think it has gone under the radar how many senior players we’ve got. [Lewis] Dunk, [Pascal] Gross, [Danny] Welbeck, [Jason] Steele are all in their thirties and it helps the dressing room. We help provide the environment for the hidden gems to express themselves, that’s the model and James will help us with that. If you’ve got a team with 8-9 good senior lads like we have that’s pivotal to success. I look at the Southampton team when they won back to back promotions and to the Liverpool team I played in, there was always a core of leaders.”