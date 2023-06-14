Leeds United have officially lost the race to sign Liverpool veteran James Milner.

The Whites are preparing for a season in the Championship, and they are still looking for a new boss as pre-season approaches. Ahead of a second tier campaign, Leeds were reportedly hoping to bag valuable experience in the form of former star Milner, who leaves Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer, making him available on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Europe-bound Brighton have got there first, confirming they have agreed a deal with the 37-year-old midfielder ahead of the new season.

Milner - who started his career at Elland Road - has won a Premier League and Champions League at Liverpool, and he will now take his vital experience to a Brighton side with plenty of potential, coming off a superb season that saw them qualify for the Europa League.

Speaking about the signing, Brighton boss Robert de Zerbi said: “I’m very glad to welcome James to Brighton. He’s an excellent addition for us and I’m sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level.”

Brighton star Adam Lallana, who worked with Milner at Liverpool, told Brighton’s website: “I look at our dressing room now and characters are building everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“James has been in the Premier League for a long time, he defines the word professionalism and if we can use the strengths of players like him and others of that ilk and help the group overall it’s only going to help. And he’s older than me so he can have the headlines about being the oldest player in the group!