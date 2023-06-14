Llorente is due to return to Thorp Arch next month upon the expiry of his loan deal in the Italian capital but it is expected the Spaniard’s future still lies away from Elland Road.

The 29-year-old left Yorkshire in January due to a lack of game-time under previous head coach Jesse Marsch, who also cited personal reasons as a motivating factor for Llorente’s loan exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the World Cup Finals last December, Llorente penned a new contract at Leeds tying him to the club until 2026 but was soon shipped out on loan to the UEFA Europa League finalists.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MAY 31: Diego Llorente of AS Roma collects his runners-up medal after his team's defeat during the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 final match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at Puskas Arena on May 31, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Roma have this week added central defender Evan Ndicka on a free transfer from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, intensifying competition for places in Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Nevertheless, Roma are supposedly still keen to acquire Llorente permanently according to Corriere dello Sport. However, Giallorossi chiefs hope to secure the Spain international at a discounted rate following Leeds’ relegation.

A report in the Italian daily newspaper on Wednesday said: “[Sporting director] Tiago Pinto will try to wrest another loan deal from Leeds to bring the centre-back back to Trigoria, perhaps setting a fee more in line with Roma's budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Llorente has enjoyed his time in the city and his willingness will play a role in the negotiations,” it claims.

Leeds and Roma had initially agreed upon a £15 million option to buy in Llorente’s loan deal but after 12 appearances, the Italians reportedly do not consider that fee value for money.

CdS suggest Mourinho is keen to retain Llorente’s services, most probably on loan, which could also see the two clubs negotiate a new buy option significantly lower than the £18 million investment the club made in 2020.