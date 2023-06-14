It’s possible. Probably more possible in the case of Willy Gnonto than in the case of Tyler Adams. One is more established than the other, although no less coveted. Both will have offers elsewhere and that will test Leeds’ mettle. I expect 49ers Enterprises to make a big play to try and keep both men and probably Max Wober too. It’s not really in their power to stop them if something too-good-to-be-true comes along, though. I would argue the most important thing is to determine the wishes of both players nice and early. What you don’t want is to build a summer recruitment plan around them and then suddenly face losing them late in the window.